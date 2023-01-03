IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah set to return, included in India's squad for ODI series versus Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah set to return, declared fit by NCA

Team India have received a major boost ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit to play in the ODI series, between the two teams later this month. Dasun Shanaka's men will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match T20I series, with the first fixture slated to be played in Mumbai Wankhede Stadium later in the day.

Bumrah, who has been injured since September 2022 has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and this comes as a major boost for the Men in Blue.

With the ODI World Cup 2023 just nine months away, Bumrah's fitness has been a major concern for Team India, especially since he missed the T20 World Cup 2022 due to the relapse of his back issue. He will join the ODI squad 'soon' according to the media advisory shared by the BCCI.

While the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Mumbai, the ODI series begins on January 10, with the first match slated to be played in Guwahati.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is also currently recovering from a thumb injury, and will directly join the team for the ODI leg, the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I leg.

However, all the senior players will return for the ODI series as the Men in Blue begin their road to the ODI World Cup at home.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.