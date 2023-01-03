Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah set to return, included in India's squad for ODI series versus Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India's revised squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month. Bumrah has been injured since September.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah set to return, included in India's squad for ODI series versus Sri Lanka
Jasprit Bumrah set to return, declared fit by NCA

Team India have received a major boost ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit to play in the ODI series, between the two teams later this month. Dasun Shanaka's men will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match T20I series, with the first fixture slated to be played in Mumbai Wankhede Stadium later in the day. 

Bumrah, who has been injured since September 2022 has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and this comes as a major boost for the Men in Blue. 

With the ODI World Cup 2023 just nine months away, Bumrah's fitness has been a major concern for Team India, especially since he missed the T20 World Cup 2022 due to the relapse of his back issue. He will join the ODI squad 'soon' according to the media advisory shared by the BCCI. 

READ| IND vs SL 1st T20I predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill set for debut, return of Sanju Samson-Suryakumar Yadav

While the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Mumbai, the ODI series begins on January 10, with the first match slated to be played in Guwahati. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma is also currently recovering from a thumb injury, and will directly join the team for the ODI leg, the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I leg. 

However, all the senior players will return for the ODI series as the Men in Blue begin their road to the ODI World Cup at home. 

READ| Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I Team India players miss Rishabh Pant, wish him speedy recovery; watch

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.