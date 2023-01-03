Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I Team India players miss Rishabh Pant, wish him speedy recovery; watch

Team India players miss Rishabh Pant, wish him speedy recovery

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently survived a horrific car crash in the wee hours of Friday morning as he was travelling from Delhi to his home town Rourkee. The 25-year-old's car crashed with a divider, and he sustained multiple injuries. Given the situation, ahead of the first match of Team India on Tuesday, BCCI shared a heartfelt video of Indian players wishing Pant a speedy recovery.

The video showed head coach Rahul Dravid, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, his deputy Suryakumar Yadav, and the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan all sharing their thoughts about Pant.

While Dravid mentioned that Pant has been a fighter with many valiant knocks that he has played in Test cricket of late, bailing the side out on multiple occasions, he wished the southpaw a quick recovery.

READ| Team India head coach Rahul Dravid to be replaced by VVS Laxman after 2023 ODI World Cup?

Hardik Pandya said, "Hi Rishabh just wanted to wish you a very speedy recovery, I know you've been a fighter, and things are not like what you have liked but life is like that and I know the kind of person you are, you will break all the door and make a comeback like you've always done, my love and my wishes are with you."

Suryakumar Yadav stated that everyone was missing Pant in Mumbai where the Indian team will take on Sri Lanka for the first T20I of the three-match series on January 3.

"Hi Rishabh wishing you a speedy recovery, I know what the situation is right now, we miss you here and can't wait to have you back as soon as possible. You've always been a fighter and I know you'll be back soon. Have a lovely recovery," said SKY.

READ| Sania Mirza’s note about ‘truth’ amid separation rumours with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik goes VIRAL

Yuzvendra Chahal meanwhile had his own hilarious manner of wishing his compatriot, saying that he's looking to smash 'chauke chakke' when the wicketkeeper-batsman gets back.

"Get well soon bro, we're all missing you, jaldi se thik hoke aa jao, sath me chauke chakke marte hai, take care," quipped Chahal. Gill and Ishan also wished Pant a speedy recovery.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper is currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun's Max Hospital.