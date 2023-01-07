Search icon
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report of SCA Stadium in Rajkot

IND vs SL 3rd T20I predicted playing XI: Here's how India and Sri Lanka could lineup in the third T20I of the series on Jan 7, Saturday, in Rajkot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I

The third Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday at Rajkot. Both sides have won one game so far, bringing the series to 1-1 with one game left.

After losing the first game, Sri Lanka made a comeback in the series. They won the second game by a score of 16 runs. They scored 206 runs while batting first. Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis were among the side's half-century scorers.

In response, India managed to score 190 runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 51 off 36 balls, while Axar Patel struck 65 off 31 balls. Among the bowlers, Umran Malik took three wickets, while Axar Patel took two.

With the series on the line, both teams will be striving for their best performance in this game. On Saturday, another intriguing competition is expected.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, January 7.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live on TV in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. 

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming in India?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. 

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Weather Report 

The temperature at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium will be 31 degrees Celsius, the humidity will be 40%, and there will be no rain before or during the game.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Pitch Report

There have been four T20I matches played at this venue, with the average score batting first being 180. The figures are 2-2 in terms of teams winning by chasing or defending, indicating that the pitch would remain the same throughout the game.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Predicted playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

READ| IND vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match in Rajkot

