IND vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match in Rajkot

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I

The third T20I of the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday (January 7) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. India won the opening game by a slender margin of two runs, scoring 162 runs in total. The bowling unit's inexperience nearly cost them the game. The bowlers were put to the test in the second T20I and absolutely failed.

The Sri Lankan middle order struggled in the first game, but the batting unit came alive in the second. In 20 overs, the batsmen scored a whopping 206 runs. Umaran Malik took three wickets for the team, however he handed up 48 runs.

Sri Lanka was able to resolve the most of their concerns in the first game and, as a result, could outperform the Indian team. They won their first T20I against India since February 2016 in India.

The Indian squad will need to do a lot of research to avoid a series loss, which has not happened since September 2019. The Sri Lankan team has never won a T20I series on Indian soil and now has a great opportunity to rectify that.

Both sides come into this game with their unique set of concerns, and the team who solves the majority of these issues on the field will most likely win the title.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs SL 3rd T20I match

Wicket keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Surya Kumar Yadav, D Shanaka, D Hooda, P Nissanka

All- Rounders: A Patel, H Pandya, W. Hasaranga

Bowlers: Y Chahal, M Theekshana, U Malik

IND vs SL 3rd T20I My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana

