PAK vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Pakistan to thrilling draw with New Zealand

Sarfaraz and Shakeel defied New Zealand for nearly three hours before Shakeel fell to a brilliant reflex catch in the slips by Daryl Mitchell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Tim Southee (left) and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam (right) with the Test series trophy

Sarfaraz Ahmed continued his red-hot form with a sensational century to help Pakistan draw a nail-biting second and final Test against New Zealand in Karachi on January 6, 2023, as the series ended 0-0.

Sarfaraz, 35, who struck half-centuries in his previous three innings after being recalled for the series after a near-four-year hiatus, hit 118 before the last-wicket partnership clung on for 21 balls in fading light to send Pakistan to 304-9, just 15 runs short of its victory target.

After the Black Caps had reduced Pakistan to 80-5 before lunch owing to Michael Bracewell (4-75) capturing two wickets in six deliveries, Sarfaraz remained firm for four hours and 48 minutes and contributed in a second successive century partnership with Saud Shakeel (32).

Sarfaraz and Shakeel resisted New Zealand for over three hours before Shakeel was caught in the slips by Daryl Mitchell with a magnificent reflex catch early in the final session.

Agha Salman scored a quick 30 but was clean bowled by Matt Henry before New Zealand struck twice with the second new ball as the light faded.

Tim Southee caught Hasan Ali leg before wicket, then Kane Williamson beautifully caught Sarfaraz low at leg slip off Bracewell's fast off-spin, and the Pakistan batter went off to a standing ovation from the sparse crowd at the National Stadium.

With all 10 fielders surrounding the batsman, No. 10 Naseem Shah and No. 11 Abrar Ahmed held out against Bracewell and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi (2-59), before bad light ended play with three overs left.

Sarfaraz was clumsy behind the stumps in his comeback series, but he was awarded player-of-the-match and player-of-the-series for his scores of 86, 53, 78, and 118.

