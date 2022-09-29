IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma react after India lose DRS review following ex-skipper's call

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul in discussion during 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma-led Team India dished out a clinical display against South Africa in the first match of the T20I series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul's fifties propelled India to an 8-wicket win after they successfully chased down the 107-run target.

This, after India's pace attack of Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel combined to lethal effect and restricted the Proteas to a total of 106/8.

With the Indian pacers having reduced South Africa to 9/5 at one point in their innings, they rode out the storm and reached to fight-worthy total at least, thanks to Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj's heroics.

READ| Watch: Suresh Raina takes stunning catch against Australia Legends, CSK wins hearts with sweet caption

Markram was looking good despite all others around him struggling, but his inning was brought to an abrupt halt by Harshal Patel, having scored 25 runs. Before that, however, Markram had survived a DRS review during Arshdeep Singh's spell.

It was a strange call from India, as both Arshdeep and Rishabh Pant weren't too convinced but Rohit still decided to go for the review after a call from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

The incident happened in the sixth over of South Africa's inning. Arshdeep was successful in beating Markram's outside edge off the third ball. Virat and SKY insisted and hence Rohit went for the DRS but the replays showed that there was clear daylight between the bat and the ball.

READ| IND vs SA 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction after Temba Bavuma's dismissal goes viral

While the Indian skipper let out a wry sarcastic smile, Kohli was also seen reacting with a cheeky expression.

The attention now switches to the second T20I in Guwahati with the Men in Blue having opened up a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.