IND vs SA 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction after Temba Bavuma's dismissal goes viral

Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction after Temba Bavuma's dismissal

Team India faced off against South Africa in the 1st T20I of the series in Thiruvanthampuram, as the two teams were looking to kick start the series on a winning note. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, following the template that has been favoured.

Little did he know that the Indian bowlers would go on to run riot with the ball, as they dismissed half of the South African batters in under 3 overs.

Deepak Chahar was the one to get the party started as he dismissed South African skipper Temba Bavuma with an unplayable delivery. The ball swung so much in the air that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was also animated in his reaction after seeing his opposite number walk early.

Rohi's hilarious expression perhaps summed up the reaction of every Indian fan to Chahar's sensational delivery.

Watch:

Even after the collapse from Proteas batters, their middle order batters offered some resistance as Keshav Maharaj's fighting knock guided the visitors to a good total considering their struggles.

South Africa were 9/5 at one point in their innings, from there they would reach 106/8 in their respective 20 overs.

Team India also endured a slow start with Rohit Sharma getting dismissed for a duck, whereas Virat Kohli had to walk back after scoring 3 runs.

