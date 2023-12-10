IND vs SA: First T20I match between India-South Africa called off due to persistent rain in Durban

Consequently, both teams will reconvene on Tuesday for the second T20I of the three-match series.

India's tour of South Africa got off to a rocky start as the first T20 international was cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Durban. Despite Cricket South Africa adhering to the regulations and waiting until the last possible moment, the relentless downpour showed no signs of abating, ultimately leading to the decision to call off the match.

Consequently, both teams will reconvene on Tuesday for the second T20I of the three-match series, which will take place at the illustrious St Georges Park in Gqeberha.

Not so great news from Durban as the 1st T20I has been called off due to incessant rains.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/R1XW1hqhnf — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2023

It is worth noting that Team India arrived for this series on the back of a remarkable triumph over Australia in the five-match T20I series.

