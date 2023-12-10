IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

The reason for his absence is personal, as he has not yet joined the squad due to urgent family matters.

Deepak Chahar, a senior seamer, will reportedly not be included in the starting eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday. The reason for his absence is personal, as he has not yet joined the squad due to urgent family matters. Chahar is currently at home, taking a break from cricket due to the health issues of a close family member. This situation has also caused him to miss the fifth and final T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru last Sunday, as he had to promptly return home upon receiving news about the illness of a family member.

"Deepak hasn't yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member's health in coming days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The report further states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that Deepak Chahar may not be in the "best frame of mind" until his family member fully recovers. If he chooses not to join the team at this time, he will be given the necessary exemption.

Deepak Chahar, a seasoned 31-year-old player from Rajasthan, holds the impressive record for the best T20 International figures of 6/7. However, his prolonged absence due to injury has previously disrupted the balance of the T20 squad over the past two years.

On a positive note, the trio that represented the Indian team during the ODI World Cup - Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja - have rejoined the squad. Following the World Cup final, they took a well-deserved break but have now seamlessly integrated into the team in Durban. They have been actively participating in practice sessions, gearing up for the upcoming first T20I match.

