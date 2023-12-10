Headlines

IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

INDIA bloc to hold next round of meetings on Dec 19, to work on 'Main Nahin, Hum' motto

'Want to gift parents dream car': UP Warriorz signee Vrinda Dinesh on getting INR 1.3 cr in WPL 2024 auction

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog in several states for next 3 days; check latest forecast here

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 26,690 crore net worth, she runs Rs 35,117 crore company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

7 surprising uses of vinegar

7 TV stars who bought luxurious houses at young age 

8 Indian actors who played villains in Hollywood films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

Not Ranveer Singh, but this actor was YRF’s first choice opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

The reason for his absence is personal, as he has not yet joined the squad due to urgent family matters.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Deepak Chahar, a senior seamer, will reportedly not be included in the starting eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday. The reason for his absence is personal, as he has not yet joined the squad due to urgent family matters. Chahar is currently at home, taking a break from cricket due to the health issues of a close family member. This situation has also caused him to miss the fifth and final T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru last Sunday, as he had to promptly return home upon receiving news about the illness of a family member.

"Deepak hasn't yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member's health in coming days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The report further states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that Deepak Chahar may not be in the "best frame of mind" until his family member fully recovers. If he chooses not to join the team at this time, he will be given the necessary exemption.

Deepak Chahar, a seasoned 31-year-old player from Rajasthan, holds the impressive record for the best T20 International figures of 6/7. However, his prolonged absence due to injury has previously disrupted the balance of the T20 squad over the past two years.

On a positive note, the trio that represented the Indian team during the ODI World Cup - Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja - have rejoined the squad. Following the World Cup final, they took a well-deserved break but have now seamlessly integrated into the team in Durban. They have been actively participating in practice sessions, gearing up for the upcoming first T20I match.

READ| 'Want to gift parents dream car': UP Warriorz signee Vrinda Dinesh on getting INR 1.3 cr in WPL 2024 auction

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral! Himanshi Khurana shares screenshot of her breakup chat with Asim Riaz: 'I was quiet for a reason'

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet man who failed in school, first salary was just Rs 11000, built three companies, now earns in...

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Meet brothers who are founders of Rs 30,000 crore firm, earn Rs 53 lakh per day, their salaries are...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE