Cricket

'Want to gift parents dream car': UP Warriorz signee Vrinda Dinesh on getting INR 1.3 cr in WPL 2024 auction

On Saturday, Vrinda became the second-highest paid uncapped Indian player at the Women's Premier League auction.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

It was an extraordinary day for Vrinda Dinesh, as she struck gold in the WPL with a staggering Rs 1.30 crore deal. However, despite her success, the 22-year-old found herself unable to gather the courage to call her mother. Vrinda knew that her mother would be overwhelmed with emotions upon hearing the news.

On Saturday, Vrinda became the second-highest paid uncapped Indian player at the Women's Premier League auction, falling just behind Kashvee Gautam, who was acquired by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping Rs 2 crore. Vrinda's deep love and affection for her parents led her to refrain from making a video call from Raipur to her mother in Bengaluru. She was well aware that her emotions would be difficult to control.

"I think she (mother) was in tears. I did not video call her because I knew I would see those tears. I just called her and it was a very faint voice," Vrinda said on Saturday during an interaction organised by UP Warriorz.

"I just knew that, you know, they were really overwhelmed. They were very happy for me. And, you know, I just want to make them proud said. I will give my parents the car they have always dreamed of. That is my first goal right now and I will see whatever later on," added Vrinda, who is currently in Raipur preparing for the Women's Under-23 T20 Trophy.

The right-hand batter expressed her desire to open the innings alongside the team's captain, Alyssa Healy. She revealed that it is one of her heartfelt wishes.

"To be able to play under Alyssa Healy's captaincy, having Tahlia McGrath, having Dani Wyatt, having Sophie Ecclestone... some of the greats of women's cricket. It's going to be surreal because I've always thought of it, but, you know, I've never imagined it happening to me," she said.

"Alyssa is someone I have always looked up to. I like the way she bats and it's something I probably try doing here," Vrinda said.

Vrinda, who recently represented India Women's A team against England A, revealed that she had undergone auditions for all five teams in the Women's Premier League (WPL) before being selected by UP Warriorz.

"Last year, yes, I did attend all five trials. I enjoyed UP the most. We had a lot of match simulations, open nets. We also played a match where, you know, prior to the match or any simulation, they came and spoke to me," she said.

"They asked me to be very free and just play the game that I have always been playing. Also on the last day, where they had a skill session for the batters, the UP Warriors players had to stay back for that session.

"They also asked me to attend the session and they also taught me a lot of skills that I could develop. That's something I used during the season this year," she said.

