Headlines

Watch: Pakistan star's aggressive celebration after dismissing Rudra Patel in U19 Asia Cup match

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Virat Kohli’s long-standing record in 1st T20I

Meet man who once co-founded $350 mn fund, now runs Rs 65,817 crore company, his net worth is...

This Padma Bhushan awardee went to school for 1 day, became sole breadwinner at 13, got rejected, was given slow poison

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav led India aim to start series on a positive note

Watch: Pakistan star's aggressive celebration after dismissing Rudra Patel in U19 Asia Cup match

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Virat Kohli’s long-standing record in 1st T20I

Most expensive IPL XI of all time

7 TV stars who bought luxurious houses at young age 

5 side effects of overeating dry fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Pakistan star's aggressive celebration after dismissing Rudra Patel in U19 Asia Cup match

The two teams are currently facing off at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The celebration of young Pakistani bowler Mohammad Zeeshan after taking a wicket in their ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2023 match against India has become a sensation on social media. The two teams are currently facing off at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig won the toss and elected to field first. Both India and Pakistan entered the contest with victories in their respective opening group matches in the tournament. In their last five One Day International (ODI) matches, India U19 emerged victorious on four occasions, while Pakistan U19 managed to secure a win once.

In the meantime, India managed to post a total of 259/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with Adarsh Singh (62), Uday Saharan (60), and Sachin Das (58) leading the scoring charts. On the other hand, Mohammad Zeeshan shone for Pakistan, claiming impressive figures of 4/46 in his 10 overs, while Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah contributed with two wickets each.

However, Mohammad Zeeshan's exuberant celebration following the dismissal of Rudra Patel has ignited a viral storm on the internet. This incident occurred during the 12th over of the match. Patel had intended to strike the ball through the covers, but was outsmarted by Zeeshan's delivery. The wicket-keeper flawlessly caught the ball after it brushed against the bat of the Indian star.

The Pakistani fast bowler was overcome with joy upon claiming the wicket, yet it appeared that his emotions momentarily got the best of him. In his celebration, he energetically pumped his fist in the air while sprinting past Patel in close proximity.

READ| Star all-rounder returns after 2-year absence as West Indies announce squad for T20Is against England

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice in Lust Stories, her mother didn't allow it

Keep your kitchen neat and organised with premium cutlery trays on Amazon

India's economic growth linked to progress of entire world: PM Modi at Art Biennale inauguration

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn get notices from Allahabad High Court for this reason

Meet Indian, who is one of world's most powerful women, runs Rs 318000 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE