Watch: Pakistan star's aggressive celebration after dismissing Rudra Patel in U19 Asia Cup match

The celebration of young Pakistani bowler Mohammad Zeeshan after taking a wicket in their ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2023 match against India has become a sensation on social media. The two teams are currently facing off at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig won the toss and elected to field first. Both India and Pakistan entered the contest with victories in their respective opening group matches in the tournament. In their last five One Day International (ODI) matches, India U19 emerged victorious on four occasions, while Pakistan U19 managed to secure a win once.

In the meantime, India managed to post a total of 259/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with Adarsh Singh (62), Uday Saharan (60), and Sachin Das (58) leading the scoring charts. On the other hand, Mohammad Zeeshan shone for Pakistan, claiming impressive figures of 4/46 in his 10 overs, while Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah contributed with two wickets each.

However, Mohammad Zeeshan's exuberant celebration following the dismissal of Rudra Patel has ignited a viral storm on the internet. This incident occurred during the 12th over of the match. Patel had intended to strike the ball through the covers, but was outsmarted by Zeeshan's delivery. The wicket-keeper flawlessly caught the ball after it brushed against the bat of the Indian star.

The Pakistani fast bowler was overcome with joy upon claiming the wicket, yet it appeared that his emotions momentarily got the best of him. In his celebration, he energetically pumped his fist in the air while sprinting past Patel in close proximity.

