IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 8- Best picks for India vs South Africa in Cricket World Cup today

Headlines

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 8- Best picks for India vs South Africa in Cricket World Cup today

IND vs SA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, SA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa Head to Head

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 12:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dream11 Prediction- South Africa vs India

IND vs SA Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs South Africa World Cup match today at Ageas Bowl (aka Rose Bowl) in Southampton on Wednesday, June 5. 

India will lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5. India are likely to go with two seamers and two spinners with one seam and one spin all-rounder in the ranks. However, cloud cover, chance of rain and seamer-friendly conditions may prompt India to drop a spinner in favour of a third seamer. 

While India are starting their campaign with this match, South Africa have already lost their two matches. In their opening encounter, Proteas were handed a 104-run defeat at the hands of hosts England. And in their second match, Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs. The Faf du Plessis-led side would be aiming to win their third match to stay alive in the 50-over tournament. However, they suffered big blows as pacers Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn have ruled out. 

IND vs SA Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Both MS Dhoni and Quinton de Kock are good choices but de Kock has been in great form lately and he also bats at the top of the order. 

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will be automatic choices. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are decent options. 

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya and Andile Phehlukwayo are the best allrounders in these two sides. 

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav will the one to watch out for with the ball.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA Dotball Team Player List

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya (C), JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa (SA) Playing 11 (Probable): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir

South Africa vs India (Teams)

South Africa (SA):  Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

India (IND):  Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA: Match Details

This is the 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. 

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team / India Dream11 Team / SA Dream11 Team / South Africa Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actress Silvina Luna dies after plastic surgery mishap

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away at 49, wife Nadine confirms

RS Shivaji, popular Tamil actor, comedian, passes away at 66

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says he 'loved' Jawan's trailer, reveals why he has never worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Mystery respiratory virus in Hyderabad: Know symptoms, prevention tips

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE