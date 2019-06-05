IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 8- Best picks for India vs South Africa in Cricket World Cup today

IND vs SA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, SA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa Head to Head

Dream11 Prediction- South Africa vs India

World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs South Africa World Cup match today at Ageas Bowl (aka Rose Bowl) in Southampton on Wednesday, June 5.

India will lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5. India are likely to go with two seamers and two spinners with one seam and one spin all-rounder in the ranks. However, cloud cover, chance of rain and seamer-friendly conditions may prompt India to drop a spinner in favour of a third seamer.

While India are starting their campaign with this match, South Africa have already lost their two matches. In their opening encounter, Proteas were handed a 104-run defeat at the hands of hosts England. And in their second match, Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs. The Faf du Plessis-led side would be aiming to win their third match to stay alive in the 50-over tournament. However, they suffered big blows as pacers Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn have ruled out.

IND vs SA Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Both MS Dhoni and Quinton de Kock are good choices but de Kock has been in great form lately and he also bats at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will be automatic choices. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are decent options.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya and Andile Phehlukwayo are the best allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav will the one to watch out for with the ball.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA Dotball Team Player List

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya (C), JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa (SA) Playing 11 (Probable): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir

South Africa vs India (Teams)

South Africa (SA): Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

India (IND): Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA: Match Details

This is the 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

