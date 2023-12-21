IND vs SA 3rd ODI, Paarl weather report: Will rain play spoilsport as India eye series win

The visitors comfortably triumphed in the first match, yet the Proteas made a resounding comeback in the second One Day International (ODI).

India and South Africa are poised to face off in the series decider following two matches that witnessed both teams clinching significant victories.

The visitors comfortably triumphed in the first match, yet the Proteas made a resounding comeback in the second One Day International (ODI). Tony de Zorzi's remarkable innings of 119 propelled South Africa to an effortless 8-wicket victory, leveling the series at 1-1.

As the series hangs in the balance, fans eagerly anticipate the final match on December 21, expecting both teams to showcase their utmost skills. Additionally, all eyes will be on the weather conditions leading up to the match.

Weather report

Scheduled to commence at 1:00 PM local time, the match promises an exhilarating showdown between these cricketing powerhouses. Yet, all eyes are on the weather, as Accuweather forecasts a day filled with abundant sunshine and clear skies, ensuring an uninterrupted and enthralling game for the spectators.

The temperature in Paarl is set to soar to a scorching 36°C around noon, creating a challenging environment for both players and spectators. However, as the match progresses, there is some relief in sight, with temperatures expected to drop to a more bearable 25°C. Despite the heat, players and fans can take solace in the fact that there is a zero percent chance of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted game under clear skies.

Compared to previous matches in the series, humidity levels are expected to be lower, providing a welcome break from the intense heat. The wind speed during the match is forecasted to be around 28 km/h, which could have an impact on the game, particularly for high balls and swing bowling.

The Boland Park pitch is known for favoring batsmen, so teams can anticipate posting substantial totals, with a target of 250 runs being a reasonable expectation. Historically, teams batting first at this venue have enjoyed an advantage, which may influence the captains' decision at the toss.

READ| 'Koi nahi lega toh...': MS Dhoni's promise to father of Gujarat Titans' INR 3.60 crore buy