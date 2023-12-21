'Koi nahi lega toh...': MS Dhoni's promise to father of Gujarat Titans' INR 3.60 crore buy

Headlines

Who is Sanjay Singh, new WFI president and close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh?

‘Our neighbours have reached moon but we…’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif praises India

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

Who is Sshura Khan? Makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan; know her connection to Raveena Tandon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Before Dunki, 8 must-watch Taapsee Pannu films

Benefits of eating eggs in morning

Benefits of eating steamed foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Who is Sshura Khan? Makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan; know her connection to Raveena Tandon

Prince Narula supports Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan accuses him of cheating: 'Kisi ki personal life ka mazaak...'

Dunki public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film makes fans emotional, netizens call it 'timeless masterpiece'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Koi nahi lega toh...': MS Dhoni's promise to father of Gujarat Titans' INR 3.60 crore buy

The left-handed wicketkeeper was called for selection trials by many IPL franchises and finally found a spot in the squad of Gujarat Titans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Robin Minz created history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first tribal cricketer to ever participate in the tournament. At the tender age of 21, Minz ignited a fierce bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. Initially valued at INR 20 lakh, the intense rivalry between these two teams ultimately led to Minz securing a staggering paycheque of INR 3.6 crore, a remarkable 18 times his base price. 

Robin Minz, despite not having made his professional cricket debut, is a talented left-handed wicketkeeper renowned for his powerful hitting abilities. He excels in the middle order and caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts when he scored an unbeaten 73 runs off just 35 deliveries in an invitational T20 tournament held in Odisha. Minz has proudly represented both the Jharkhand U19 and U25 teams, and even had the privilege of attending a training camp with the Mumbai Indians. His unwavering dedication to training, which includes valuable overseas experience in England, has made him a highly sought-after player in the IPL auction.

Minz underwent rigorous trials for several IPL teams, including the Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Although he did not secure a spot in the Delhi team during the 2023 IPL auction, his determination remained unshaken. Minz, who considers the legendary MS Dhoni as his idol, wholeheartedly pursued a career in cricket after successfully completing his 10th-standard exams. It is worth noting that Minz's father's background in the army, currently working in airport security in Jharkhand, adds a unique and intriguing dimension to his remarkable journey.

Meanwhile, the life of Francis Xavier Minz, a 48-year-old retired Army veteran working as a security guard at Ranchi airport, took an unforeseen twist on an ordinary Tuesday. As he diligently aided passengers with their boarding passes, he received astonishing news that the Gujarat Titans had selected his talented 21-year-old son, Robin, for a staggering sum of Rs 3.60 crore during the IPL 2024 auction.

“A CISF jawan came to me, hugged me saying, ‘Arrey Francis sir, aap toh crorepati ban gaye’ (You have become a millionaire),” Francis tells The Indian Express.

Just like his son, Francis shared a deep passion for sports, particularly athletics, which ultimately played a pivotal role in securing his position in the Army. After enlisting in the armed forces, the family made the decision to relocate to Ranchi. It was within the confines of this vibrant city that Robin's fascination with cricket began to blossom, much like countless other children from the early 2000s, all aspiring to emulate their local hero, MS Dhoni.

Francis also disclosed how Dhoni had made a promise to him. If no one selected Robin during the auction, Dhoni vowed to include him in his team. 

“I had met Dhoni at the airport recently. He told me Francisji koi nahi lega toh hum le lenge. (If no one picks him, we will),”

READ| IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play under MS Dhoni? CSK CEO makes big claim

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New satellite-based tolling system on National highways to start by...: Nitin Gadkari

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on Dec 22 after 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

This Google-backed company sacks 200 employees, valuation now stands at Rs 28,300 crore

Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE