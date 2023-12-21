'Koi nahi lega toh...': MS Dhoni's promise to father of Gujarat Titans' INR 3.60 crore buy

The left-handed wicketkeeper was called for selection trials by many IPL franchises and finally found a spot in the squad of Gujarat Titans.

Robin Minz created history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first tribal cricketer to ever participate in the tournament. At the tender age of 21, Minz ignited a fierce bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. Initially valued at INR 20 lakh, the intense rivalry between these two teams ultimately led to Minz securing a staggering paycheque of INR 3.6 crore, a remarkable 18 times his base price.

Robin Minz, despite not having made his professional cricket debut, is a talented left-handed wicketkeeper renowned for his powerful hitting abilities. He excels in the middle order and caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts when he scored an unbeaten 73 runs off just 35 deliveries in an invitational T20 tournament held in Odisha. Minz has proudly represented both the Jharkhand U19 and U25 teams, and even had the privilege of attending a training camp with the Mumbai Indians. His unwavering dedication to training, which includes valuable overseas experience in England, has made him a highly sought-after player in the IPL auction.

Minz underwent rigorous trials for several IPL teams, including the Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Although he did not secure a spot in the Delhi team during the 2023 IPL auction, his determination remained unshaken. Minz, who considers the legendary MS Dhoni as his idol, wholeheartedly pursued a career in cricket after successfully completing his 10th-standard exams. It is worth noting that Minz's father's background in the army, currently working in airport security in Jharkhand, adds a unique and intriguing dimension to his remarkable journey.

Meanwhile, the life of Francis Xavier Minz, a 48-year-old retired Army veteran working as a security guard at Ranchi airport, took an unforeseen twist on an ordinary Tuesday. As he diligently aided passengers with their boarding passes, he received astonishing news that the Gujarat Titans had selected his talented 21-year-old son, Robin, for a staggering sum of Rs 3.60 crore during the IPL 2024 auction.

“A CISF jawan came to me, hugged me saying, ‘Arrey Francis sir, aap toh crorepati ban gaye’ (You have become a millionaire),” Francis tells The Indian Express.

Just like his son, Francis shared a deep passion for sports, particularly athletics, which ultimately played a pivotal role in securing his position in the Army. After enlisting in the armed forces, the family made the decision to relocate to Ranchi. It was within the confines of this vibrant city that Robin's fascination with cricket began to blossom, much like countless other children from the early 2000s, all aspiring to emulate their local hero, MS Dhoni.

Francis also disclosed how Dhoni had made a promise to him. If no one selected Robin during the auction, Dhoni vowed to include him in his team.

“I had met Dhoni at the airport recently. He told me Francisji koi nahi lega toh hum le lenge. (If no one picks him, we will),”

