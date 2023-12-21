Headlines

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play under MS Dhoni? CSK CEO makes big claim

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested in Hyderabad, details inside

Dunki release, review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate film's release with dhol, fireworks; see viral videos

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play under MS Dhoni? CSK CEO makes big claim

Mumbai Indians recently appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Consequently, questions have arisen about whether Rohit will leave the Mumbai team under the trade window.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

The IPL 2024 auction took place in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19) and now the preparations for the upcoming tournament have begun, scheduled to be played between March and May. However, amid these preparations, the former captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, who led the team to victory five times, is generating considerable discussions.

Mumbai Indians recently appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain, replacing Rohit. Consequently, questions have arisen about whether Rohit will leave the Mumbai team under the trade window. In the midst of this, some fans and media reports have suggested that Rohit might join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the trade window.

However, MS Dhoni-led CSK has dismissed any such speculation. The CEO of the franchise, Kashi Vishwanathan, stated during the auction that their team will not acquire Rohit Sharma. 

Vishwanathan stated, "We don't trade players as a principle and we also don't have players to trade with Mumbai Indians. We have not approached them and we don't intend to either," he said during the IPL auction as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He dismissed media reports as baseless, emphasising that the Chennai team is looking to build with their existing MI players.

Also, a Mumbai Indians official dismissed rumours of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah leaving the team and called these baseless speculations.

The official also mentioned that the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the captain was made after obtaining the consensus of all players, including Rohit. Therefore, all other speculations are unwarranted. Every player has agreed with this decision.

Decline in Rohit's performance:

Rohit Sharma, who captained Mumbai from 2013 and led them to win the IPL title five times, has been experiencing a decline in form over the last two IPL seasons. In the 2023 IPL season, Rohit played 16 matches, scoring 332 runs at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 132.80. Similarly, in 2022, he scored 268 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.18. There has been a noticeable dip in Rohit's form in terms of average, raising concerns about his performance in the upcoming seasons.

