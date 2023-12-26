IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: India lose top-order in tough conditions

Headlines

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals new plan, to invest Rs 9350 crore in...

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

‘Despite not seeing you, I…:'Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals new plan, to invest Rs 9350 crore in...

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

‘Despite not seeing you, I…:'Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

8 reasons why you shouldn't eat momos everyday

6 Ayurvedic herbs for detoxification

10 best acting performances of 2023 ranked

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: India lose top-order in tough conditions

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's batting lineup crumbled under the relentless pace pressure, as South African seamer Nandre Burger accounted for the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The formidable pair of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli is grappling with the extreme pace, striving to stabilize the Indian innings. South Africa pacers made full use of extra bounce on offer to leave India precariously placed at 91 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test, in Centurion (South Africa) on Tuesday.

Adding to India's woes, pacer Kagiso Rabada dealt an early blow by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. South Africa recognizes the significance of this wicket, understanding its impact on the game. Virat Kohli (33 batting) got a massive reprieve when he was on four as Tony de Zorzi dropped a dolly at square leg off Burger. India's premier batter then carried on the repair work with Shreyas Iyer (31 batting), who hung on gamely despite being troubled by deliveries that took off slightly from back of length. Iyer was also dropped on his individual score of 4 by Marco Jansen at point off Rabada.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to back spasms so R Ashwin gets the nod. India also handed a debut to Prasidh Krishna. The match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. While Suryakumar Yadav had led the team in the T20Is and KL Rahul in the ODIs, Rohit will be back to leading India for the two Tests that are part of the World Test Championship cycle. India will be missing the services of both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have both been dropped from the squad and Mohammed Shami, who is still recovering from an injury.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

At least 70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, was in love with Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE