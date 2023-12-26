IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: India lose top-order in tough conditions

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

India's batting lineup crumbled under the relentless pace pressure, as South African seamer Nandre Burger accounted for the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The formidable pair of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli is grappling with the extreme pace, striving to stabilize the Indian innings. South Africa pacers made full use of extra bounce on offer to leave India precariously placed at 91 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test, in Centurion (South Africa) on Tuesday.

Adding to India's woes, pacer Kagiso Rabada dealt an early blow by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. South Africa recognizes the significance of this wicket, understanding its impact on the game. Virat Kohli (33 batting) got a massive reprieve when he was on four as Tony de Zorzi dropped a dolly at square leg off Burger. India's premier batter then carried on the repair work with Shreyas Iyer (31 batting), who hung on gamely despite being troubled by deliveries that took off slightly from back of length. Iyer was also dropped on his individual score of 4 by Marco Jansen at point off Rabada.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to back spasms so R Ashwin gets the nod. India also handed a debut to Prasidh Krishna. The match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. While Suryakumar Yadav had led the team in the T20Is and KL Rahul in the ODIs, Rohit will be back to leading India for the two Tests that are part of the World Test Championship cycle. India will be missing the services of both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have both been dropped from the squad and Mohammed Shami, who is still recovering from an injury.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger