IND vs PAK: Irfan Pathan leaves 'Maaro mujhe maaro' guy stumped with his prediction on India-Pakistan

Irfan Pathan meets 'Maaro mujhe maaro' guy Momin Saqib

Team India and Pakistan are set to clash in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday for the second time in a span of one week. While Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious last time, it remains to be seen which side comes out on top in the Super 4 clash in Dubai.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan met the viral Pakistani fan who became an overnight sensation after his 'Maaro mujhe maaro' video. The guy named Momin Saqib had also shared a video with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya earlier after the previous meeting between India-Pakistan.

Saqib took to Instagram and shared the video of his latest chat with Pathan, wherein the viral Pakistani fan can be seen praising the India legend. He even called Pathan the 'best swing bowler India ever produced.'

In his post with Irfan, Saqib wrote, "Glad to meet Irfan Pathan, the best swing bowler India has ever had. Lekin Irfan Bhai, aap maanein ya na maanein, Asia Cup humara hai! @irfanpathan_official."

In the video, Saqib greets Pathan by exchanging pleasantries before reminding him of his heroics back in 2006, when India toured Pakistan. Later, he asked the Indian pacer which team would come out on top on Sunday.

Pathan's reply was epic, he said, "Repeat hi hoga," referring to India's five-wicket win in the group stage of the Asia Cup last Sunday.

Saqib then cleverly asks the Indian legend, "Pichle saal wala?" referring to Pakistan's ten-wicket win over India in the T20I World Cup, but Irfan also had a cheeky response to that.

"Woh ek baar hogaya yaar, baar baar nehi hoga. Abhi ladko ka bhi form aagaya," replied the veteran Indian pacer.

Should India and Pakistan finish in the top two places in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup, then there could be another Indo-Pak high-octane clash on September 11 in the Asia Cup final. Fans can follow the live coverage of IND vs PAK clash here.