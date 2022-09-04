IND vs PAK: Rahul Dravid refrains from using word 'sexy', check out Amit Mishra's hilarious reaction

Rahul Dravid refrains from saying 'sexy', Amit Mishra's hilarious reaction

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid attended the pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. While the veteran was questioned about many things, including Virat Kohli's form, what he talks to Kohli and other players, and even Ravindra Jadeja's injury.

However, amidst all these serious issues, there was also a hilarious moment which is now going crazy viral all over the internet. Dravid refrained from using the word 'sexy' while he was quizzed about Team India and Pakistan's bowling attack.

Comparing the bowling lineup of India and Pakistan, Dravid was trying to call the Pakistani bowlers 'sexy' without actually using the term.

"You have to respect their bowling certainly and I'm very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well, that produces results," said Dravid.

He further added, "It might not be as...I wanted to use a word, but I can't use that word," before he burst into laughter.

All the reporters present in the press conference came up with suggestions, and while one reply came 'exuberant', Dravid denied and revealed that it's a four-letter word, and starts with S, which left everyone in splits.

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra's reaction to Dravid's viral clip is also noteworthy. Mishra took to Twitter to reply to a fan's tweet, who had shared a clip of Dravid's epic response.

Reacting to the same, Mishra wrote, "I can give you a hint. 5 rupaye ki Pepsi, Dravid bhai S___"

I can give you a hint.

5 rupaye ki Pepsi, Dravid bhai S___. https://t.co/aoEt7Q7z1z September 4, 2022

Earlier, Dravid had been infected by Covid just before India's first Asia Cup match against Pakistan, but he recovered just in time to fly to Dubai and join up with the Men in Blue.