Asia Cup 2022:' Virat Kohli can never play like Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit Sharma in T20's', says Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif on Virat Kohli



Virat Kohli was under fire before the beginning of the Asia Cup. The former Indian skipper, however, answered his detractors in some style with a handy 35 against Pakistan and a breezy fifty vs Hong Kong. Now, Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan cricketer spoke against Virat Kohli and said that he has never been a good T20 player.

Latif claimed that Kohli can never become a player like Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit Sharma, and he even went on to claim that the right-hander is one of the main reasons behind Royal Challenger Bangalore’s (RCB) failure to win the IPL title over the years.

“Kohli has never been a pretty brilliant T20 player. We compare him to Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith, but none of them have been match-winners in T20s.”

“All of these moves the game forward by acting as anchors. Kohli is a fantastic one-day international player. “He will never be Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav,” Latif stated on the YouTube show ‘Game On Hai.’

Virat Kohli has 31 half-centuries in the format, with his highest score being 94*. He has a strike rate of 137.12.

Latif further added, “Take the example of MS Dhoni. Even if he is playing dot balls, he will be able to make up for that with a few sixes but Kohli can't. So there really shouldn't be any debate on whether Kohli played fast or slow against Hong Kong. That is his natural game. He mostly goes for the big shots after he has crossed 30-35 from whatever I've followed IPL or Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma is one of them who looks to take advantage of the powerplay and then tries to take the game till the end.”