IND vs PAK: Here's how India-Pakistan can qualify for final of Asia Cup 2022?

Here's how India-Pakistan can qualify for Asia Cup final

Team India and Pakistan are set to cross swords with each other for the second time in nearly one week as they meet in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's men edged their arch-rivals by five wickets in the previous match courtesy of Hardik Pandya's all-round display.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also qualified for the Super 4 stage, and in fact in the first match of Super 4 on Saturday, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets. Now that Dasun Shanak's side have picked up two points they have a slight advantage over Mohammad Nabi's men.

All the aforementioned teams will play in the round-robin format during Super 4 of the Asia Cup, which means that every team will play one game against the other sides.

READ| Asia Cup 2022:' Virat Kohli can never play like Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit Sharma in T20's', says Rashid Latif

"Instead of a normal semi-final phase, the teams progressing from the two groups play each other in another round robin phase. From there, the top two sides to go head-to-head in the tournament final. Points from the opening group stage do not carry over for the Super Four stage," explains ICC on its website, about the format of Asia Cup.

Rather than being a semifinal and knockout-based multi-nation tournament, Asia Cup has been prolonged with another league stage following the group stage. The teams which finish in the top two places at the end of Super 4 will qualify for the final on September 11.

India and Pakistan will be favourites for the top two berths since they're ranked higher than Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, however, as seen before in the tournament, both teams remain capable of beating any opposition on their day.

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Will Virat Kohli score big against Pakistan?, Check out his incredible record against India's arch rivals

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides will have to win at least two of their three matches in the Super 4 stage to qualify for the final. If that happens, then fans will be treated to a third India-Pakistan match in the space of two weeks.