IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights, Cricket Score, Match Updates: India vs Pakistan Live Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates.
Another fantastic match between these two legendary rivals has concluded. From Pakistan's perspective, there has been a tremendous turnaround. They lost a game against the same opponents in the final over just a week ago, and now they have won that game in the final over as well, and this triumph perfectly sets up the Super Fours.
Mohammad Rizwan blasted 71 off 51 balls to help Pakistan beat India by five wickets in an Asia Cup Super-4 match at the Dubai International Stadium.
Earlier, Virat Kohli led India to a good score of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 match. Pakistan has made a solid start in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also scoring in the opening over. Kohli scored a stunning 60 from 44 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had made a great start, scoring 54 runs in the first five overs. However, India lost a number of wickets, slowing their pace in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi hit two crucial boundaries, but Fakhar Zaman pitched in to help India finish their innings on a high note.
Rohit Sharma- It's a high pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver. These are the games that can make them. They've done it in the past. There's a class in the other team as well. And we're not surprised with that. We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings. It's a good learning for us.
I thought it was a good score. Any pitch, any conditions when you get 180 it's a good score. We got to learn a lot today - what sort of mindset we need to have when defending a score like that. Like I said you've got to give credit to Pakistan. They've played better than us. The form is brilliant (talking about Kohli). Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat getting that score was crucial from the team's point of view. Wickets of Hardik and Rishabh was not needed at that time. But we want to play with an open mindset. While taking that approach you'll not always have success.
Babar Azam- Our effort is to keep it simple. Ups and downs will keep happening. They got the edge the way they utilised the powerplay. But our bowlers made a comeback. Rizwan and Nawaz partnership was the turning point. I had a hunch Nawaz would be key against legspinners (about his promotion).
Mohammad Rizwan- The entire globe is watching this game. This game is as important as the championship game. Every player will endeavor to give his or her all. As usual, the objective was to score against the new ball, with one of us (himself and Babar Azam) batting long. I attempted to stay to the conclusion. We know our strengths; we have batting depth, and we have power hitters capable of scoring 45 runs in the final four overs. So we didn't freak out.
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 19
Pak- 175/4
Khushdil Shah- 13(10)*
Asif Ali- 12(5)*
18.1 Bhuvneshwar to Khushdil, wide, short ball down leg, Khushdil lets it go
18.2 Bhuvneshwar to Asif Ali, SIX, there he goes!
18.3 Bhuvneshwar to Asif Ali, wide
18.4 Bhuvneshwar to Khushdil, FOUR
18.6 Bhuvneshwar to Asif Ali, FOUR, to deep extra cover
Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 4-0-40-1
Last wicket- Mohammad Rizwan- 71(51) FOW 147/4
Extras- 7
(b 0, lb 2, w 5, nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 17
Pak- 148/4
Khushdil Shah- 3(3)*
Asif Ali- 0(0)*
16.2 Hardik Pandya to Rizwan, FOUR! Short of length outside off, Rizwan shuffles across and whacks the pull through square leg
Hardik Pandya- 4-0-44-0
Last wicket- Mohammad Rizwan- 71(51) FOW 147/4
Extras- 3
(b 0, lb 2, w 1, nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 15
Pak- 135/2
Mohammad Nawaz- 42(18)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 62(44)*
14.1 Chahal to Mohammad Nawaz, FOUR, slow through the air, tosses it up on middle and leg, and Nawaz gets hold of it!
14.2 Chahal to Mohammad Nawaz, FOUR, four more!
14.4 Chahal to Rizwan, FOUR, worried look on Rohit's face as Chahal is hammered for another boundary!
Yuzvendra Chahal- 4-0-43-1
Last wicket- Fakhar Zaman- 15(18) FOW 63/2
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 1, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 14
Pak- 119/2
Mohammad Nawaz- 33(15)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 55(41)*
13.3 Hardik Pandya to Mohammad Nawaz, FOUR, to deep extra cover
13.5 Hardik Pandya to Mohammad Nawaz, FOUR, to third man
Hardik Pandya- 3-0-35-0
Last wicket- Fakhar Zaman- 15(18) FOW 63/2
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 1, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 13
Pak- 107/2
Mohammad Nawaz- 24(11)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 52(39)*
12.4 Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Nawaz, FOUR, straight down the ground
Arshdeep Singh- 3-0-20-0
Last wicket- Fakhar Zaman- 15(18) FOW 63/2
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 1, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 12
Pak- 96/2
Mohammad Nawaz- 20(9)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 46(35)*
11.3 Ravi Bishnoi to Mohammad Nawaz, SIX, to deep mid-wicket
Ravi Bishnoi- 3-0-17-1
Last wicket- Fakhar Zaman- 15(18) FOW 63/2
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 10
Pak- 76/2
Mohammad Nawaz- 12(7)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 34(25)*
9.2 Hardik Pandya to Mohammad Nawaz, SIX
Hardik Pandya- 2-0-23-0
Last wicket- Fakhar Zaman- 15(18) FOW 63/2
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 9
Pak- 67/2
Mohammad Nawaz- 4(2)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 32(23)*
8.6 Chahal to Mohammad Nawaz, FOUR, to third man
Yuzvendra Chahal- 2-0-17-1
Last wicket- Fakhar Zaman- 15(18) FOW 63/2
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w , nb 0)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4, A1 vs A2 LIVE SCORE:
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 7
Pak- 51/1
Fakhar Zaman- 7(12)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 30(20)*
6.4 Chahal to Rizwan, FOUR, good use of the feet from Rizwan
Yuzvendra Chahal- 1-0-7-0
Last wicket- Babar Azam- 14(10) FOW 22/1
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 6
Pak- 44/1
Fakhar Zaman- 6(9)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 24(17)*
5.3 Arshdeep Singh to Rizwan, SIX, to backward square leg
Arshdeep Singh- 2-0-10-0
Last wicket- Babar Azam- 14(10) FOW 22/1
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w , nb 0)
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 5
Pak- 36/1
Fakhar Zaman- 5(5)*
Mohammad Rizwan- 17(15)*
4.1 Hardik Pandya to Rizwan, FOUR, Hardik Pandya greeted with a boundary!
4.4 Hardik Pandya to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR, 139kph, pierces the gap!
4.6 Hardik Pandya to Rizwan, FOUR, in the air ... and ... wide of short third man!
Hardik Pandya- 1-0-14-0
Last wicket- Babar Azam- 14(10)
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w , nb 0)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4, A1 vs A2 LIVE SCORE:
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 18
Ind- 164/5
Virat Kohli- 53(36)*
Deepak Hooda- 15(12)*
17.3 Mohammad Hasnain to Hooda,
17.6 Mohammad Hasnain to Kohli, SIX, to deep mid-wicket
Mohammad Hasnain- 4-0-38-1
Last Wicket- Hardik Pandya- 0(2)
Extras- 12
(b 4, lb 0, w 8, nb 0)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4, A1 vs A2 LIVE SCORE:
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 13
Ind- 118/3
Virat Kohli- 33(23)*
Rishabh Pant- 9(9)*
10.2 Mohammad Hasnain to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg
Naseem Shah- 3-0-38-0
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 13(10)
Extras- 5
(b 0, lb 0, w 5, nb 0)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4, A1 vs A2 LIVE SCORE:
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 11
Ind- 101/3
Virat Kohli- 23(17)*
Rishabh Pant- 2(3)*
10.2 Mohammad Hasnain to Kohli,
Mohammad Hasnain- 2-0-17-0
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 13(10)
Extras- 5
(b 0, lb 0, w 5, nb 0)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4, A1 vs A2 LIVE SCORE:
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 9
Ind- 87/2
Virat Kohli- 15(10)*
Suryakumar Yadav- 12(8)*
8.3 Shadab Khan to Kohli,
Shadab khan- 2-0-18-1
Last Wicket- KL Rahul- 28(20) FOW 62/2
Extras- 5
(b 0, lb 0, w 5, nb 0)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4, A1 vs A2 LIVE SCORE:
2nd Match, A1 vs A2
End of over 4
Ind- 46/0
Rohit Sharma- 27(14)*
KL Rahul- 19(10)*
Haris Rauf- 1-0-12-0
3.1 Haris Rauf to Rohit,
3.2 Haris Rauf to Rohit, SIX, to deep mid-wicket
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)