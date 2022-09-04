IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights, Cricket Score, Match Updates: India vs Pakistan Live Super 4 Cricket Score and Updates.



Another fantastic match between these two legendary rivals has concluded. From Pakistan's perspective, there has been a tremendous turnaround. They lost a game against the same opponents in the final over just a week ago, and now they have won that game in the final over as well, and this triumph perfectly sets up the Super Fours.

Mohammad Rizwan blasted 71 off 51 balls to help Pakistan beat India by five wickets in an Asia Cup Super-4 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier, Virat Kohli led India to a good score of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 match. Pakistan has made a solid start in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also scoring in the opening over. Kohli scored a stunning 60 from 44 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had made a great start, scoring 54 runs in the first five overs. However, India lost a number of wickets, slowing their pace in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi hit two crucial boundaries, but Fakhar Zaman pitched in to help India finish their innings on a high note.

