IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in Napier

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India and New Zealand will be locking horns for one last time in the 3-match T20I series on Tuesday in Napier. The series currently stands at 1-0 in favor of India, with one game to go.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Gereth Bale scores as Wales plays a draw against USA in group B encounter

After an abandoned first game, India made a stellar start to the series by winning the second match by 65 runs. Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational form with the bat (111* off 51) helped India post 191 runs while batting first. The home side was bundled out for a mere 126. Deepak Hooda picked 4 wickets while Chahal and Siraj hunted 2 scalps each.

India has gained an unassailable lead in the series and will be hoping to wrap another game in their favor here. On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming to level the series by winning this one.

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Keepers – Devon Conway (C), Finn Allen

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shreyas Iyer (VC)

All-rounders – Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

READ: 'Does it make sense': Dinesh Karthik suggests radical change in format of Vijay Hazare Trophy, know why

India vs New Zealand probable XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.