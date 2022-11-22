'Does it make sense': Dinesh Karthik suggests radical change in format of Vijay Hazare Trophy, know why

Dinesh Karthik suggested that all teams from North East should be placed in a single group in VHT

Team India veteran Dinesh Karthik congratulated the pair of Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan as they helped Tamil Nadu smash 506 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

Plenty of world records were shattered, as Jagadeesan surpassed Kumar Sangakkara's tally of scoring four consecutive centuries, by smashing his fifth ton back-to-back, the most by any player.

While the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman smashed 271 runs in just 141 balls, his partner in crime, Sudharsan raked in 154 runs in 102 deliveries. The pair of them helped their side to a massive total of 506/2 in just 50 overs.

READ| 'In Pakistan, social media generation calls me match-fixer. But in India..': Wasim Akram makes shocking statement

Despite the impressive performances from both youngsters, Dinesh congratulated them both but highlighted a big flaw in the format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

WORLD RECORD alert



What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200 . Couldn’t be happier for him. Big things await #5outta5



Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it .



Well done boys @TNCACricket #VijayHazareTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 21, 2022

The Tamil Nadu skipper, who is not playing in this year's edition of VHT after representing India at the T20 World Cup suggested that instead of NorthEast teams facing off against elite opponents in the group stage, all the teams from that region could all be clubbed in a single group.

"WORLD RECORD alert! What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200. Couldn’t be happier for him. Big things await #5outta5," wrote DK on Twitter. "Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it. Well done boys @TNCACricket #VijayHazareTrophy," he added further.

READ| Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' white ball captain, Rovman Powell likely to take over

He followed it up with another tweet, making his point about the format of VHT.

Also on another side note



Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase .

It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off!



Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ? November 21, 2022

"Also on another side note. Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify?" questioned the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

The point does make sense as all NorthEast teams participating in the tournament haven't won a single game so far.