Nicholas Pooran steps down after West Indies' T20 World Cup exit in qualifying rounds

West Indies' failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 has weighed heavily on skipper Nicholas Pooran who has decided to relinquish the team's white-ball captaincy on Monday. Cricket West Indies confirmed the development on their Twitter handle, with Rovman Powell likely to take over the top job.

"I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup 2022," said Pooran after stepping down.

More to follow..