FIFA World Cup 2022: Gereth Bale scores as Wales plays a draw against USA in group B encounter

USA vs Wales during FIFA World Cup 2022

The young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward's back to the goal. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.

READ: 'Does it make sense': Dinesh Karthik suggests radical change in format of Vijay Hazare Trophy, know why

"Walking into the locker room after the game, you could see the disappointment of the group," United States coach Gregg Berhalter said.

Tim Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, had put the Americans ahead after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States appeared headed to victory. But referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of host Qatar pointed to the penalty spot after Zimmerman took down Bale.

Bale put his kick to the left of goalkeeper Matt Turner's outstretched arm for his 41st goal in 109 international appearances, salvaging a point for Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958.

"The most important thing was that we didn't lose," Weah said. "We kept a tie, and now we just focus on the next game.

READ: 'In Pakistan, social media generation calls me match-fixer. But in India..': Wasim Akram makes shocking statement

Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup against England on Friday, the same day Wales faces Iran. England opened with a 6-2 rout of the Iranians earlier Monday.