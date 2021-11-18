IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand Live in India

It wasn't as comprehensive as Rohit Sharma and Co would have liked but nonetheless, it was a win that Team India would take, in the first of the three-match T20I series. Pacer Buvneshwar Kumar's swing was back, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's guile and the flight were on show and Mohammed Siraj closeout the innings well.

In the batting department, Rohit led from the front in his first game as India's new T20 captain, and then Suryakumar Yadav just took the attack to the opposition and blew them away. India will be hoping to seal the series in the second match, while it is a do-or-die game for the visitors, New Zealand, who would be hoping for a better show from their players.

When and what time will the second T20I match between India vs New Zealand start?

The second T20I match between India vs New Zealand begins on Friday, November 19 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The second T20I match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Which channel will telecast the second T20I match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second T20I match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second T20I match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), Rachin Ravindra.