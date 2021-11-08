IND vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia match in Dubai

IND vs NAM

The 42nd match - the last clash of the Super 12 stage - of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see India facing off against Namibia. India had regained their momentum, however, it was a bit late in the tournament, and the chance to reach the semi-finals was taken away after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan.

After losing consecutive games, India had made a stellar comeback in form and won the next two games which had also improved their Net Run Rate.

As for Namibia, they, on the other hand, managed to win just one of their four games, and stand second-last on the points table. Their only win came against Scotland.

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Zane Green, Lokesh Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

India vs Namibia Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 8. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo