IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill was given ultimatum to perform in Vizag Test, batter was....

In recent months, Gill's performance in Tests has been nothing short of disappointing, evident from his meager tally of 153 runs in 9 innings.

Shubman Gill injected much-needed vitality into his India career by crafting a delightful century against England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam. Batting at No. 3, Gill ended an 11-month drought with his impressive knock of 104, playing a pivotal role in India's second innings total of 255. This formidable score set England a challenging target of 399 runs. However, were you aware that the Vizag Test was Gill's final opportunity to prove himself? Another failure would have resulted in his removal from the squad. Indeed, Gill's Test career was hanging by a thread prior to the 3rd Test, with just two innings remaining to determine whether he would continue representing the Indian team or be relegated to playing Ranji Trophy for Punjab.

Gill was presented with an ultimatum prior to the commencement of the Vizag Test. As reported by The Indian Express, Gill had to either deliver a remarkable performance or face the consequences. Gill, who was hailed as India's upcoming batting sensation, had been struggling immensely since his recovery from dengue. The first half of 2023 had been a shining period for Gill, as he effortlessly accumulated centuries and even secured the prestigious IPL 2023 Orange Cap. However, as the year progressed, his form deteriorated to such an extent that his position in the Test XI was at stake. Consequently, the team management made the decision to drop Gill to No. 3 and promote the young Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener.

His last century in Tests dates back to March 2023, when he scored an impressive 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad, marking the second century of his career. If Gill would have failed to deliver in Vizag, he would have faced the possibility of being released from the squad and participating in Punjab's Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat, commencing on February 9.

"I will go and play the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Mohali," The Indian Express reported Gill as saying to one of his family members.

Gill has achieved 10 international centuries so far, but today's performance stands out as the most cherished one. With India struggling at 30/2, Gill stepped onto the field with determination in his eyes and formed a remarkable 81-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, the other Indian batsman in the midst of a challenging situation. This partnership played a crucial role in bringing India back into the game.

However, as Iyer and later Rajat Patidar departed, India found themselves in a precarious position at 130/4. Nevertheless, Gill once again displayed his skill by forging another invaluable partnership of 89 runs with Axar Patel, pushing India's lead beyond 300. The threat of being bowled out quickly loomed, but Ravichandran Ashwin's resilient 29 runs elevated India's lead to just two short of 400.

