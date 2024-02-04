Watch: Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav after India escape DRS blunder in Vizag Test

The Indian cricket team's captain, Rohit Sharma, is widely recognized for his entertaining behavior on the field. His amusing exchange with Kuldeep Yadav during the third day of the second Test match against England in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday has become a viral sensation. In the second over of England's second innings, Zak Crawley was deceived by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in a loud appeal from wicket-keeper KS Bharat. Some of the Indian fielders believed that an edge was involved, prompting Kuldeep to rush to Rohit in an attempt to persuade him to review the decision. However, Rohit appeared disinterested and responded with a facial expression that has left social media users in stitches.

Upon reviewing the replay, it was evident that there was no contact between the ball and the bat. Rohit's reaction, a beaming smile accompanied by a thumbs-up gesture towards the camera, elicited a tremendous cheer from the crowd.

Rohit Sharma is a complete entertainer in the field. pic.twitter.com/jMh9s0yPtB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 4, 2024

Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional form by scoring a century, setting a record victory target of 399 for England on the third day of the second Test. England, who currently lead the five-match series 1-0, concluded the day at 67-1 after opener Ben Duckett was dismissed for 28 in Visakhapatnam.

Left-hander Duckett showcased his aggressive batting skills as he formed a formidable 50-run partnership with fellow opener Zak Crawley, who was batting on 29. However, their partnership was cut short by Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed his 497th Test wicket by dismissing Duckett.

As England aimed for victory, nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed, who was on nine runs, joined forces with Crawley. The team required another 332 runs to secure the win.

It is worth noting that the highest successful fourth-innings chase against India stands at England's impressive 378 at Edgbaston in 2022. On the other hand, India's most successful fourth-innings chase was achieved in 2008 when they scored 387 against England.