IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history in Rajkot Test, becomes second Indian bowler to....

India's premier off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, achieved a remarkable feat on Friday by becoming only the second Indian and ninth overall player to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin accomplished this historic milestone during the third Test against England in Rajkot, following in the footsteps of the legendary Anil Kumble.

Before the commencement of the third Test, Ashwin required just one wicket to reach the coveted 500-wicket mark. He achieved this milestone in England's first innings when he dismissed Zak Crawley for 15 runs. Crawley fell victim to a top edge while attempting a sweep shot from outside leg. Ashwin's teammates gathered around him, showering him with congratulations, as he joined the exclusive club of Indian players who have achieved this illustrious milestone.

Ashwin also achieved a remarkable feat, becoming only the second bowler in history, following the legendary Sri Lankan Muttaiah Muralidaran, to claim 500 wickets in less than 100 Tests.

Not only has Ashwin reached this milestone, but he has done so with unprecedented speed. He holds the distinction of being the fastest Indian bowler to reach various wicket milestones, including 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400, and 450 Test wickets. Furthermore, he is also the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets, a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication.

Ashwin's journey to 500 Test wickets has been nothing short of extraordinary. Along the way, he has shattered records and left a lasting impact on the cricketing world. He set a world record by reaching 250 wickets in a mere 45 matches, a feat that left cricket enthusiasts in awe. Undeterred by his own success, Ashwin continued to display his remarkable form, achieving the milestone of 300 wickets in just 54 matches.

The pursuit of excellence has been a driving force for Ashwin throughout his career. He reached the milestone of 350 wickets in 66 Tests, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his craft. In his 77th Test match, he secured his 400th wicket, further solidifying his status as a bowling maestro. By the time he played his 89th Test, Ashwin had already amassed an astonishing 450 wickets, a testament to his consistency and skill.

