Kane Williamson's record-breaking ton helps New Zealand register first-ever Test series win over South Africa

Kane Williamson and Will Young's unbeaten 142-run partnership for the fourth wicket led New Zealand to a historic win over South Africa.

New Zealand scripted history by securing their first-ever Test series victory against South Africa after 18 attempts spanning 92 years. In a commanding seven-wicket triumph at Seddon Park, Hamilton, Kane Williamson played a pivotal role in the successful chase on Day 4, guiding New Zealand to a target of 267.

Starting the day at 40/1, New Zealand faced an early setback with Tom Latham's dismissal, contributing 30 runs from 57 balls. Rachin Ravindra held firm in the middle, surviving a dropped catch when on four runs. Williamson showcased his form, taking on Dane Piedt and Tshepo Moreki, eventually reaching a half-century from 113 balls by the drinks break, with New Zealand at 107/2.

In the second session, Williamson's ultra-defensive approach gave way to a breakthrough by Piedt, who claimed the skipper's wicket at 20 runs from 72 balls. Williamson reached his century from 203 balls, setting a record for the fastest 32 Test centuries, surpassing Australia's Steve Smith. Will Young, initially defensive, accelerated after the new ball, securing a half-century from 118 balls. By the end of the second session, New Zealand stood at 173/3.

In the final session, Williamson and Young's partnership flourished, reaching an unbeaten 142-run stand for the fourth wicket. Williamson's remarkable innings of 133 from 260 balls, featuring 12 fours and two sixes, culminated in a boundary that sealed the victory in the 95th over.

Kane Williamson's feat in this match also marked his equaling of two significant Test cricket records. He matched former South Africa captain Graeme Smith with his fourth Test ton in successful run chases, and it was his fifth Test century in the fourth innings, a feat shared only with former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan.

Before New Zealand's triumphant chase, South Africa's skipper Brand won the toss and chose to bat, posting 242 with Ruan de Swardt's 64. Debutant William O'Rourke impressed with a four-wicket haul. In response, New Zealand, despite good starts, fell short, bowled out for 211 with Piedt claiming a five-wicket haul.

In the second innings, South Africa lost early wickets, but David Bedingham's maiden Test century, aided by Keegan Petersen, helped them set a lead of over 200. However, ORourke's five-wicket haul limited South Africa to 235, securing the best match figures for a New Zealand debutant.