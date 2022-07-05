IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan pokes fun at Wasim Jaffer, he replies with 'Jethalal' inspired meme

Michael Vaughan pokes fun at Wasim Jaffer, he replies with 'Jethalal' inspired meme

The social media banter between Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer is one of the most entertaining things for cricket fans, however, as India and England face off in the 5th Test at Edgbaston, the duo have further upped the ante.

Recently, Jaffer hit back at Vaughan after the latter had put out a tweet comparing Rishabh Pant to Jonny Bairstow as the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman scored a century.

On Day 3, Bairstow also scored a century and after that Jaffer took a sly dig at his buddy Vaughan by tweeting that Bairstow had done a 'Rishabh Pant' rather than the other way around.

Ahead of the fifth and final day of the Edgbaston Test, with England on top, Vaughan sensed the opportunity to poke fun at Jaffer.

This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2022

While the Three Lions had gotten off to a spectacular start in their chase courtesy of Zack Crawley and Alex Lees' 107-run stand for the first wicket, England then suffered a collapse of sorts as they lost three wickets in quick intervals which put them under pressure.

One Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were in the middle they played counterattacking knocks to take the wind out of India's sails. The pair of them put together a 150-run stand on Day 4, with England needing just 119 runs in a record chase.

This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/X1eK9mbt4T — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2022

India on the other hand need seven wickets on the final day to win the Test and record their first-ever Test series win on English soil since 2007.

Thus, Vaughan tagged Jaffer on Twitter and asked him if he was nervous after the Root and Bairstow show, but the former Indian opener came up with a hilarious 'Jethalal' inspired reply.

Check out their banter below:

England's highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes's brilliant unbeaten century.

Thus with the Edgbaston Test evenly balanced on a knife's edge ahead of Day 5, it's all to play for and surely fans will be in for a treat.