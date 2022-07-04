IND vs ENG: Netizens warn Mohammed Siraj not to provoke Jonny Bairstow after standoff

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow's faceoff on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test match between India and England in Edgbaston became one of the biggest talking points on Sunday. Kohli who appeared to exchange a few words with Bairstow had earlier sledged the Englishman on Day 2 as well.
After the heated exchange with Kohli, Bairstow would go on to accelerate his innings, and score a century for the hosts, after which experts such as Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag, and even New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham were of the opinion that the spat with Kohli provoked Bairstow.
On Day 4, Mohammed Siraj also came at loggerheads with Bairstow after which netizens were quick to warn the Indian pacer as they urged him to pump up the Englishman who could go on and hurt India by scoring big.
READ| IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli punches the air, watch his wild celebration after Alex Lees' dismissal
Here's what netizens had to say:
Ffs don't charge Bairstow up again . Keep Siraj away from him atleast .
Bowl Shardul more — Kaygee18 (@Kaygee1803) July 4, 2022
Siraj miya sledging bairstow again pic.twitter.com/llluQNZacO— Nikhil. (@fundoozx) July 4, 2022
Siraj yaar pls don't provoke Bairstow — Kaira (@ScarletScarab18) July 4, 2022
Siraj now having a word with Bairstow pic.twitter.com/v4EPJVNVsz — Rahul (@Lost_guy01) July 4, 2022
Bairstow will absolutely destroy Siraj— Juggy. (@utdjags) July 4, 2022
Dont do that Siraj
Kohli did it in the 1st innings & Bairstow played like he is on a mission
Never ever poke someone who is in form of their life. — Arya Harish (@aryaharish_) July 4, 2022
More to follow...