IND vs ENG: Netizens warn Mohammed Siraj not to provoke Jonny Bairstow after standoff

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow came face to face on Day 3 of IND vs ENG

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow's faceoff on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test match between India and England in Edgbaston became one of the biggest talking points on Sunday. Kohli who appeared to exchange a few words with Bairstow had earlier sledged the Englishman on Day 2 as well.

After the heated exchange with Kohli, Bairstow would go on to accelerate his innings, and score a century for the hosts, after which experts such as Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag, and even New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham were of the opinion that the spat with Kohli provoked Bairstow.

On Day 4, Mohammed Siraj also came at loggerheads with Bairstow after which netizens were quick to warn the Indian pacer as they urged him to pump up the Englishman who could go on and hurt India by scoring big.

Here's what netizens had to say:

Ffs don't charge Bairstow up again . Keep Siraj away from him atleast .



Bowl Shardul more — Kaygee18 (@Kaygee1803) July 4, 2022

Siraj miya sledging bairstow again pic.twitter.com/llluQNZacO July 4, 2022

Siraj yaar pls don't provoke Bairstow — Kaira (@ScarletScarab18) July 4, 2022

Siraj now having a word with Bairstow pic.twitter.com/v4EPJVNVsz — Rahul (@Lost_guy01) July 4, 2022

Bairstow will absolutely destroy Siraj July 4, 2022

Dont do that Siraj



Kohli did it in the 1st innings & Bairstow played like he is on a mission



Never ever poke someone who is in form of their life. — Arya Harish (@aryaharish_) July 4, 2022

