IND vs ENG: Netizens warn Mohammed Siraj not to provoke Jonny Bairstow after standoff

Mohammed Siraj and Jonny Bairstow came face to face on Day 4, after which fans urged the pacer not to provoke the Englishman as Virat Kohli did.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow came face to face on Day 3 of IND vs ENG

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow's faceoff on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test match between India and England in Edgbaston became one of the biggest talking points on Sunday. Kohli who appeared to exchange a few words with Bairstow had earlier sledged the Englishman on Day 2 as well. 

After the heated exchange with Kohli, Bairstow would go on to accelerate his innings, and score a century for the hosts, after which experts such as Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag, and even New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham were of the opinion that the spat with Kohli provoked Bairstow. 

On Day 4, Mohammed Siraj also came at loggerheads with Bairstow after which netizens were quick to warn the Indian pacer as they urged him to pump up the Englishman who could go on and hurt India by scoring big. 

Here's what netizens had to say:

