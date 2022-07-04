Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

After sledging Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli and Alex Lees come face to face? Watch viral video

Virat Kohli was spotted having a lengthy discussion with England opener Alex Lees. Earlier on Day 3, Kohli and Jonny Bairstow came face to face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

After sledging Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli and Alex Lees come face to face? Watch viral video
After sledging Jonny Bairstow Virat Kohli faces off vs Alex Lees

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was at the centre of all the action on Day 3 as he had a heated exchange with England's Jonny Bairstow. Earlier on Day 2, Kohli was caught sledging Bairstow on the stump mics. 

The 33-year-old was spotted having another lengthy debate with England opener Alex Lees, as the cameras caught the duo exchanging some words as Tea break was taken on Day 4. 

READ| IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli caught sledging Jonny Bairstow on stump mic, watch viral video

Watch:

More to follow...

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.