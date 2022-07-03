'Jonny Bairstow doing Rishabh Pant': Wasim Jaffer takes sly dig at Michael Vaughan, know why

Wasim Jaffer took a sly dig at Michael Vaughan, claims Jonny Bairstow did a Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant played a sublime 146-run knock during the ongoing 5th Test match between India and England at Edgbaston, as he etched his name in the history books. However, after Pant's ton, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan came up with a bizarre tweet, comparing him to Jonny Bairstow.

Netizens meanwhile were unimpressed with Vaughan as they brutally trolled the veteran for his tweet, comparing the dynamic duo.

On Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Jonny Bairstow scored his century and former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer utilized the chance to take a sly dig at his good friend Vaughan by tweeting that Bairstow had done a Rishabh Pant after the English brought up his century.

READ| Did Virat Kohli fire up Jonny Bairstow? Jimmy Neesham's tweet goes viral after pair's faceoff

Check out Wasim Jaffer's tweet:

This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/X1eK9mbt4T July 3, 2022

Earlier, Vaughan had tweeted about 'Pant doing a Jonny B', after which he was bashed by fans, who felt that Pant and Bairstow are both equally great, but two different players, and shouldn't be compared.

"This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND," wrote the former English bowler on Twitter after Pant scored his fifth career Test ton.

READ| IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's savage reaction after taking Jonny Bairstow's catch goes viral

This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2022

This was just the latest episode of the renowned Jaffer vs Vaughan episode, with both having a go at each other on multiple occasions previously.