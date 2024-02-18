Twitter
IND vs ENG: Big update on Ashwin's return every India fans need to know

After a brief absence due to a family emergency, Ashwin will join the team on Day 4 of the Rajkot Test.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

In a notable development, Ravichandran Ashwin is slated to make his return to the Indian squad on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match against England in Rajkot. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced this positive news on the morning of February 18 (Sunday). Ashwin had temporarily stepped away from the game due to a family emergency, prompting the BCCI to release a statement outlining the details of his planned return.

'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency,' stated the BCCI in an official release

The release further emphasized, 'Both R Ashwin and the team management express their satisfaction that he will be back in action on Day 4, contributing to the team's endeavors in the ongoing Test match.'

The cricket fraternity, along with the team management, players, media, and fans, has displayed remarkable understanding and empathy, recognizing the primacy of family in such situations. The collective support for Ashwin during this challenging period has been unwavering, and the management is thrilled to welcome him back to the field.

During these trying times, Ashwin and his family seek privacy, and the release concluded with a request for understanding as they navigate through these challenging circumstances.

