'Kitni samajh hogi...': Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya during IND vs AUS final sparks outrage

Harbhajan Singh was part of Hindi commentary when he made the comment on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh's sexist comments on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final have sparked outrage on social media. The former spinner was also slammed by netizens for his comments during the IND vs AUS final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While doing Hindi commentary today, commentators, including Singh, were discussing the minutes of the match when he made the comment. He questioned the actresses' understanding of cricket when the camera pans towards Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

"Yahi main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya phir films ki.. kyunki cricket ke baare mein toh main jaanta nahi kitni samajh hogi." (This is what I was thinking if they are talking about cricket or films..Because I don't know how much they understand cricket)," said Harbhajan.

Check out the video here:

READ | Suryakumar Yadav gets brutally trolled following poor batting display in World Cup final against Australia