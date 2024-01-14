Headlines

Cricket

IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube shine as India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets, lead series 2-0

Shivam Dube remained not out at the score of 63 off 32 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

Shivam Dube, with an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, scoring 68 off 34 balls, effortlessly dismantled Afghanistan's total as India successfully chased down a target of 173 runs in just 15.4 overs in the thrilling match held in Indore. This victory not only secured a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team but also showcased their dominance in the game.

Virat Kohli, contributing 29 runs off 16 balls, played a pivotal role in providing India with a blistering start during the chase. His aggressive batting set the tone for the team's pursuit of victory.

Afghanistan, led by Gulbadin Naib's valiant knock of 57 runs off 35 balls, managed to post a total of 172 runs before being all-out. However, their efforts were overshadowed by the exceptional performance of the Indian bowlers. Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets, while Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each, effectively restricting Afghanistan's scoring opportunities.

Winning the toss, India's skipper Rohit Sharma made a strategic decision to bowl first, which ultimately paid off. This choice allowed the Indian team to assess the conditions and plan their chase accordingly.

READ| IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to achieve this huge milestone in men's T20Is

