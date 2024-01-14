Headlines

'We suffer more losses….': Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to achieve this huge milestone in men's T20Is

Rohit won the toss for the second time in the three-match series against Afghanistan and opted to bowl first.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

Rohit Sharma
India's captain, Rohit Sharma, achieved yet another milestone in his international career on Sunday, becoming the first male cricketer to play in 150 T20Is. This remarkable feat adds to his already impressive record as the most-capped player in the shortest format of international cricket. Following closely behind him are Paul Stirling (134), George Dockrell (128), Shoaib Malik (124), and Martin Nuptial (122).

Rohit, known as the "Hitman," is not only a seasoned player but also one of the highest scorers in T20Is. With 3,853 runs from 149 matches, he trails only behind Virat Kohli, who has amassed 4,008 runs. Rohit's average of 31.07 demonstrates his consistency and skill. Moreover, he has achieved the joint-highest number of centuries in T20Is, with four to his name, sharing this record with Glenn Maxwell.

In the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan, Rohit won the toss for the second time and decided to bowl first in the second T20I held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India has made the decision to include Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their playing XI, while Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma have been excluded from this game.

Kohli's return to the Indian T20I team is significant as it marks his comeback after a hiatus of over a year. His last appearance was in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, where India suffered a defeat against England at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

The former captain of the Indian team was unable to participate in the series opener due to personal reasons.

