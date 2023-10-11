Headlines

Cricket

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's century guides India to 8-wicket win over Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan: India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Delhi on Wednesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Rohit Sharma displayed exceptional skill and grace as he achieved a record-breaking century, leading India to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup on Wednesday. 

Afghanistan, choosing to bat, saw Hasmatullah Shahidi's determined 80 and the young Azmatullah Omarzai's courageous 62 propel them to a total of 272 for eight. Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance, taking four wickets, marked his best figures in a World Cup match. 

However, all of this was overshadowed by Rohit's remarkable display, particularly in the first 10 overs. In a stunning feat, he reached his century in just 63 balls, making it the fastest hundred by an Indian in the World Cup.

On a pitch favoring batsmen, India's captain Rohit (131 off 84) was unstoppable, showcasing an enviable array of strokes. His record-breaking seventh World Cup century off 63 balls enabled India to chase down the target in a mere 35 overs, significantly boosting their net run-rate ahead of their highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14.

