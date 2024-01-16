IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to India vs Afghanistan match which will be played in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This will be India’s final T20 game ahead of the World Cup in June, and the team management wouldn’t want any drop in intensity that was displayed during victories at Mohali and Indore and would want to register a clean sweep in Bengaluru. In the second T20I, India's decision to bowl first proved effective, leading to a batting collapse for Afghanistan. Despite Gulbadin Naib's resilient knock of 57 runs, Afghanistan could only post 172 runs.

India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel, played pivotal roles in restricting the opposition. In the chase, early setbacks were overcome by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's partnership, followed by a formidable stand between Shivam Dube and Jaiswal. Jaiswal's explosive 68 and Dube's powerful 63 secured a comfortable chase as India reached the target in 16 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Afghanistan's bowlers, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi, managed to pick up crucial wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

When will India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I take place?

India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will take place on January 17, 2024, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live?

Sports 18 Network will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live in India.

Where will India vs Afghanistan T20Is be live-streamed?

The India vs Afghanistan T20I matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is regarded as being flat and ideal for batting. The small boundaries and speedy outfield also benefit batsmen. However, the pitch can help the pacers, particularly in the first few overs with the new ball. Spinners can also be useful in the later parts of an inning, when the pitch slows and offers some turn.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Bengaluru will be clear throughout the match on January 17. The temperature will remain around 25 degrees Celsius at the start of the play and will drop to 20 degrees towards the end of the game.

Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE