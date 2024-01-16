IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to India vs Afghanistan match which will be played in Bengaluru.

This will be India’s final T20 game ahead of the World Cup in June, and the team management wouldn’t want any drop in intensity that was displayed during victories at Mohali and Indore and would want to register a clean sweep in Bengaluru. In the second T20I, India's decision to bowl first proved effective, leading to a batting collapse for Afghanistan. Despite Gulbadin Naib's resilient knock of 57 runs, Afghanistan could only post 172 runs.

India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel, played pivotal roles in restricting the opposition. In the chase, early setbacks were overcome by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's partnership, followed by a formidable stand between Shivam Dube and Jaiswal. Jaiswal's explosive 68 and Dube's powerful 63 secured a comfortable chase as India reached the target in 16 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Afghanistan's bowlers, Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi, managed to pick up crucial wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

When will India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I take place?

India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will take place on January 17, 2024, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live?

Sports 18 Network will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live in India.

Where will India vs Afghanistan T20Is be live-streamed?

The India vs Afghanistan T20I matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is regarded as being flat and ideal for batting. The small boundaries and speedy outfield also benefit batsmen. However, the pitch can help the pacers, particularly in the first few overs with the new ball. Spinners can also be useful in the later parts of an inning, when the pitch slows and offers some turn.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Bengaluru will be clear throughout the match on January 17. The temperature will remain around 25 degrees Celsius at the start of the play and will drop to 20 degrees towards the end of the game.

Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman