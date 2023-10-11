Headlines

Meet sister of Mukesh Ambani’s bahu, fashionista kid of tycoon with over Rs 1800 crore net worth, her husband is…

Not Nokia or Samsung, this was the first mobile phone introduced in India, details here

Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

India kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against Australia in Chennai. They will be keen to extend their winning run against Afghanistan on Wednesday and gain some momentum before they face Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag revealed a conversation he shared with iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after the 'Master Blaster' failed to score a century against Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup. Sachin opened with Sehwag and played a magnificent knock of 85 before being dismissed by right-arm off-break spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Sehwag who was sitting in the dugout smiled at Sachin after he returned and Sachin passed a smile to him as well. Sehwag went on to talk about the conversation they had after this in a press conference and said, "Sachin told me I know why you are smiling, I asked why. He said you are thinking that I got out before making a century, if I scored the ton we would have lost. I said to him how can you read what is in my heart, you made two centuries one we lost and the second got tied. Thank god he didn't make a hundred and we were able to win the World Cup."

India will be keen to replicate the triumph of the 2011 World Cup with the mega tournament once again being held in India. 

The 'Men in Blue' kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against Australia in Chennai. They will be keen to extend their winning run against Afghanistan on Wednesday and gain some momentum before they face Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India squad for 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

