ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani sports anchor Zainab Abbas says THIS about deportation from India

Zainab Abbas was a part of the commentary panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

Days after popular Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas, who had come to India to cover ICC World Cup 2023, left India after a lawyer filed complaints against her for making derogatory remarks against Hinduism, she broke her silence about the incident on X. It is to be noted that Zainab was a part of the commentary panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"I have always felt extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunities to travel and present the sport I love - this one would have been extra special," Zainab stated on X, adding that neither was she deported nor was she asked to leave from India.

She further added that, "However, I felt intimidtaed and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online."

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, rejected claims that Zainab Abbas was deported from India stressing that the Pakistani sports presenter left India due to “personal reasons”.

Zainab was in Hyderabad where she was deputed to cover Pakistan's three Cricket World Cup games in the city. The 35-year-old was present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 6. She left India from Hyderabad thereafter.

