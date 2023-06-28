ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: How, where and when to book tickets for matches online

Image Source: Twitter/ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, igniting a wave of excitement among cricket fans worldwide. Fans wasted no time in marking their calendars for the eagerly-awaited clashes that lie ahead. Undoubtedly, the matches between India and Australia in Chennai, as well as India and England in Lucknow, are destined to be sell-out events, drawing capacity crowds. However, it is the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad that truly defies description, as the passion and fervor surrounding this encounter are beyond measure.

The tournament will kick off on October 5th with a thrilling showdown between the finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand, at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Boasting a staggering capacity of over one lakh, this iconic venue will also host the grand finale on November 19th, promising record-breaking attendance figures.

The semi-finals, on the other hand, will take place at two legendary stadiums: the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which witnessed the unforgettable 2011 final, and the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. These hallowed grounds hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans, and securing tickets for these matches will undoubtedly be a daunting task.

To ensure a seamless ticketing experience, cricket fans can access tickets for the Cricket World Cup 2023 through various platforms. The official ICC Cricket World Cup app and website (cricketworldcup.com) will serve as the primary channels for ticket purchases. Additionally, tickets will be available on popular platforms such as BookMyShow and Paytm Insider. Prices may vary depending on the venue and fixture, with a projected range of Rs 500 to Rs 20,000, or potentially even higher.

The ICC has yet to announce the official date for the commencement of ticket sales for the highly anticipated World Cup matches. However, it is expected that the majority of tickets will be made available through online platforms, with a limited number of tickets being sold offline.

