BCCI announces India's tour of Ireland for 3-match T20Is series; check out date, time and venue

In a year when the ODI World Cup is taking place, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally announced the highly anticipated schedule for the tournament, which is set to be held in India in October. In light of this exciting news, Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian cricket team will be making a stop in their country before the big event for a thrilling T20I series.

On June 27, the details of this series were officially confirmed, with India scheduled to travel to Ireland exactly one year later. This three-match T20I series will kick off on August 18 and conclude on the 23rd, with all matches taking place at Malahide, located on the outskirts of Dublin. It is worth noting that this series will follow India's tour of West Indies, where they will compete in matches across various formats, including a five-match T20I series, from July to August.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans.”

Ireland v India T20I Series Fixtures

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men - 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men - 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men - 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm).

This will be India's fourth tour of Ireland and their third time participating in a T20I series. Their inaugural tour took place in 2007, featuring a one-off ODI match. Subsequently, in 2018 and 2022, India embarked on tours to Ireland, engaging in two-match T20I series on both occasions.

