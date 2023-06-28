‘Pata hai to kya jarurat thi..’: Ishant Sharma recalls incident when MS Dhoni got angry at Virat Kohli

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is known as ‘Captain Cool’ because he rarely loses his cool on the field and prefers not to get angry at players. But Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has revealed that MS Dhoni gets angry with the players on the field and his stare used to convey the message that he is angry. Ishant Sharma reveals that Dhoni once got angry at Virat Kohli as well. Ishant recalled the incident on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube show and also revealed how Dhoni once tried to convince Kohli.

Recalling the incident, Ishant Sharma said, “Mahi Bhai does not get angry a lot but once he lost his cool at Kohli. We were playing against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan’s Test debut. The Test match got stuck in the second innings, however, we won. Shikhar could not bat in the second innings as he had fractured his thumb. The Test match got bogged down and Cheeku (Virat Kohli) got out. After winning the match, Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) said to Cheeku, ‘Jab Pata hai hum ek batsman short hain to wo shot maarne ki kya zarurat thi.(When you know that we are one batter short then why did you play that shot?). He did not get angry but said one thing and made Virat realize it.”

Ishant Sharma also recalled an incident from Champions Trophy 2013 in which he dropped a catch of Ravi Bopara. “Bopara stepped back to Jadeja’s bowling. I thought he would loft and I was standing at mid-on. So, I went back already. But the batter played it towards mid-wicket and before I go down and take the catch, the ball had hit the ground and Bopara took 2 runs” Ishant said.

“Dhoni didn’t say anything then. It was like fathers getting angry at their kids, the eye expressions were enough to understand that. But later, he came closer to me sand said, ‘Jab fielding nahi hoti wahan pe to khada mat hua kar. (Don’t stand there if you can’t field)’. I silently went at the short third man after that,” Ishant Sharma added.

Ishant Sharma has played 105 Test matches for India and has grabbed 311 wickets. He has played in 80 ODI and claimed 115 wickets.