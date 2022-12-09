'I don't hold a grudge against him': Shoaib Malik on Babar Azam after T20 World Cup 2022 snub

Shoaib Malik reveals his conversation with Babar Azam before T20 World Cup 2022

Shoaib Malik recently became the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history, surpassing Kieron Pollard's record. The Pakistani all-rounder continues to go strong, despite all the turmoil in his personal life, with speculation of his divorce from his wife Sania Mirza.

While Pakistan reached the final of T20 World Cup 2022, Malik desperately wanted to be a part of the squad, but he wasn't selected. Despite that, the former captain has spoken out on his conversation with current skipper Babar Azam, and Malik insisted that he doesn't a grudge against Babar despite missing out on the World Cup.

Before the World Cup began, there was a lot of speculation regarding Malik's exclusion, and he later even took a sly dig at Pakistan's team selection in a cryptic tweet.

"When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest," tweeted the 40-year-old.

Shoaib Malik has recently opened up on his conversation with Babar before the World Cup, and he revealed to Cricket Pakistan that the Pakistani captain had said that the same team which participated in the Asia Cup 2022 would travel to the World Cup as well.

"I don't know what's the inside news, but Babar Azam told me during the Asia Cup that the same team will be picked for the World Cup. He was in constant communication with me, and he is still on good terms with me. I consider him my younger brother, and I'm always ready to help him out," said the all-rounder who is currently playing his trade for Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League 2022.

"I don't hold a grudge against him. I'm not like that. I want him to grow and I want Pakistan to be on top," added Malik.

The Sialkot-born cricketer continues to go strong and has yet to announce his retirement from international cricket.