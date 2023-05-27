'Hume bhi us mulk mein nahi jana': Former Pakistan skipper's big claim amid Asia Cup 2023 row

File Photo

The Asia Cup 2023 has been embroiled in a major controversy over the host nation. Initially, Pakistan was announced as the host, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. As a result, the tournament would be held in a neutral venue. However, the PCB has taken several steps to ensure a smooth tournament.

Najam Sethi has suggested neutral venues such as the UAE or even England, but recent reports indicate that Sri Lanka may host the tournament. At one point, there were even calls for Pakistan to boycott the ODI World Cup in India later that year.

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman, Inzamam Ul Haq, has recently suggested that Pakistan should take a stand and avoid travelling to India. During an event for PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, Ul Haq spoke to reporters and emphasized that it is the responsibility of the host nation to ensure that all teams can participate in the tournament, regardless of where it is held.

Ul Haq also took a jab at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India, stating that if a nation refuses to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then Pakistan has the right to reciprocate and not travel to their country.

Former Pakistan Captain @Inzamam08 said its the responsibility of ACC to bring all the teams to pakistan for #AsiaCup2023

Press Talk during Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Program @GhaffarDawnNews pic.twitter.com/s0DSRBEZzj — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) May 26, 2023

"Dekhiye ji, cricket kahi bhi ho jaake khelni chahiye. Yeh main Pakistan ko nahi keh raha, saare countries ko keh raha hu. Jo Asia Cup ho raha hai na yeh Pakistan ka event nahi hai. Yeh Asia level ka event hai. Woh jaha bhi kare woh make sure kare ki saari teamein waha aani chahiye. Agar koi humaare mulk mein nahi aati, toh humein bhi uski mulk mein nahi jaana chahiye. Thik hai kisi bhi neutral venue pe khel sakte hai unke saath. Khelne se inkaar nahi karna chahiye humein. (Look, we should play cricket whereve it is being played. I'm not saying this only to Pakistan, but all countries. The Asia Cup is not an event of Pakistan, but something of the continental level. Wherever, it happens they (ACC) have to make sure that all teams come there. If some country does not want to come to our nation, we too should not go there. We should play at a neutral venue, and not deny playing entirely.)" Inzamam said at the event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is advocating for the Asia Cup to be moved to a neutral venue, away from Pakistan. An unofficial meeting of Asia Cup officials is set to take place during the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

READ| BCCI denies agreeing to PCB's hybrid model for Asia Cup, discussion to take place on sidelines of IPL 2023 final