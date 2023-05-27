BCCI denies agreeing to PCB's hybrid model for Asia Cup, discussion to take place on sidelines of IPL 2023 final

File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is advocating for the Asia Cup to be moved to a neutral venue, away from Pakistan. An unofficial meeting of Asia Cup officials is set to take place during the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, said.

While some Pakistani media outlets have reported that the BCCI has agreed to a hybrid model of staging matches, BCCI officials have denied these claims.

The Indian board is reportedly in favor of holding the entire tournament in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan is pushing for the UAE to be the neutral venue, despite the hot weather, for better gate receipts. The PCB has also linked the dispute over the Asia Cup to their participation in the October-November ODI World Cup to be held in India, although the schedule for the event has yet to be released.

Cricket has made a triumphant return to Pakistan through bilateral tours, with teams such as Australia, England, and New Zealand venturing to the country that had become a no-go zone after the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.

However, the upcoming Asia Cup was supposed to be Pakistan's first multi-nation tournament since the 2008 edition of the same tournament. Unfortunately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions with their neighbors.

