'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

BAS was the first sponsor MS Dhoni during his initial stage of his international career.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

The latest bat sticker of MS Dhoni has been creating a buzz in anticipation of IPL 2024. As the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni appears to be gearing up for his final cricketing performance. By adorning his willow with the Prime Sports logo, Dhoni is expressing his love, respect, and gratitude towards all those who have supported him throughout his journey. Paramjit Singh, the owner of this sports apparel brand, commended Dhoni's gesture, describing it as the epitome of friendship. Dhoni's token of appreciation has even transcended borders, capturing the attention of cricket legends Michael Hussey and Adam Gilchrist all the way in Australia.

However, Prime Sports isn't the only company Dhoni has shown his affection towards. Somi Kohli, the owner of Beat All Sports, one of India's biggest sports manufacturing companies, and the sponsor of Dhoni's first-ever kit, has revealed that during the 2019 World Cup, the former India captain did not charge a single penny for sporting the BAS logo. If you can recall, Dhoni proudly displayed BAS and SS stickers on his bat throughout the tournament, which ultimately marked Dhoni's final appearance in India's colors. However, prior to the World Cup, Kohli disclosed that Dhoni declined any financial benefits and did it purely out of the goodness of his heart.

"Dhoni did not mention any money. He just said 'put your stickers on my bats and send them across'. I tried to convince him, 'You're letting go of such a lucrative contract'. He let go crores of rupees worth of contract. I requested his wife Sakshi, his father, mother. Even told his CA and Paramjit from Ranchi. They all went to his home before the World Cup. But he said 'No… it is my decision'," Kohli said in a video going viral on Twitter.

Dhoni's association with BAS and Kohli began back in 1998, a remarkable 25 years ago. In search of young and promising talent, Kohli placed his trust in Dhoni and sent him his cricket kits. However, it took a long six years before Kohli could finally meet Dhoni in person. The wait finally came to an end in 2004, the same year when MSD made his debut for the Indian cricket team.

Fate seemed to have a hand in their connection, as Dhoni smashed his first ODI century - a magnificent 148 against Pakistan, proudly displaying the BAS logo on his bat. Despite Dhoni signing deals with various sports brands like Reebok and Spartan, Kohli continued to send him cricket kits, showcasing their enduring bond.

